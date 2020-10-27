NYNJA Appoints Josh Zweben As Director Of Sales

LAVALLETTE, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA, the security-first, all-in-one communications platform for mission-critical telecommunications needs, today announced that Josh Zweben has been named Director of Sales. In this newly created role, Zweben will oversee sales strategy for the organization, lead and train the sales team, and collaborate with NYNJA's marketing team to ensure seamless communications across the company. Zweben will report directly to the Co-Founder and CEO of NYNJA, JR Guerrieri.

Zweben brings more than 15 years' experience to NYNJA. Before joining communications platform, he served as Sales Director for the independent software vendor CloudSense. Before that, he worked with T-Mobile's enterprise team to oversee strategic relationship management, focusing on customer expansion and business development. Additionally, he held various positions at Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S. and Viacom.

"We're excited to have a proven team leader like Josh join NYNJA," said Guerrieri. "His diverse experience in sales and marketing is a true asset to our brand. We currently employ an elite sales team who are experienced in selling SaaS products within the technology, media, and finance industries, and we look forward to having Josh lead them and continue to drive our rapid growth."

"Leading teams and growing revenue streams has always been a passion of mine," stated Zweben. "The market for communications platforms is growing at a tremendous pace. When you look at NYNJA's offering, it really stands out. Whether it's world class security and high-quality camera resolution, or industry-leading noise cancellation, translation, and transcription technology, it's clear this is a winning product that I really wanted to work with. I look forward to guiding the sales team and helping to reshape the new way businesses, educators, and government officials communicate."

NYNJA is the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in one safe and secure platform, anyplace anytime. NYNJA is an all-in-one communication platform for webinars, live stream broadcasts, group messaging with automatic translations and transcription all in one safe secure platform. NYNJA lets users make voice and video calls to any communication device, schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, and also share notes and files. The NYNJA platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files.

