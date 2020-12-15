NYNJA Appoints Michael Contini As Director Of Sales

LAVALLETTE, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA, the security-first, all-in-one communications platform for mission-critical telecommunications needs, today announced that Michael Contini has been named Director of Sales. In this new role, Contini will oversee sales strategy for the organization, lead and train the sales team, and collaborate with NYNJA's marketing team to ensure seamless communications across the company. Additionally, he will help elevate efforts with national brands to help grow NYNJA's footprint in the U.S. Contini will report directly to the Co-Founder and CEO of NYNJA, JR Guerrieri.

For nearly a decade, Contini has helped various large and small companies such as Verizon, SpotMe, Vidyo, and AudienceView to drive sales commitments and achieve their new business goals. His strengths include sales strategy and management, B2B / B2C sales, prospecting, lead generation, new business development, cross-selling / up-selling, account management, sales intelligence and analysis, negotiation, startup, networking, and customer retention, among others.

"We're excited to have Michael bring his tremendous sales and marketing expertise to the growing NYNJA team, and continue to build our client base in the wake of a massive shift to distributed work," said Guerrieri.

"Growing client bases and revenue streams has driven me throughout my career, and I look forward to bringing this passion to NYNJA," stated Contini. "NYNJA's world-class security and approach to unifying a variety of business and communications services stands out in the competitive business communication platform space. Whether it's the high-quality camera resolution, industry-leading noise cancellation, or the translation and transcription technology, NYNJA has made it clear that it is here to reshape the way businesses, educators, and government officials communicate."

Today's announcement continues to reinforce NYNJA's commitment to pioneer solutions that are built to foster successful critical communications. Please visit www.NYNJA.work to learn more about these new advanced features.

About NYNJA

NYNJA is the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in one safe and secure platform, anyplace anytime. NYNJA is an all-in-one communication platform for webinars, live stream broadcasts, group messaging with automatic translations and transcription all in one safe secure platform.

NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and can be downloaded from the company website NYNJA.work and the Samsung Galaxy store, Google Play Store, and Apple App Store.

NYNJA lets users make voice and video calls to any communication device, schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, and also share notes and files. The NYNJA platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files.

