NYNJA Group CEO JR Guerrieri to Meet in New York City on Dec. 5th, 2019 with Investors, Press and Clients

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA, a blockchain development and software company is set to meet in New York City on Dec 5th with investor, press and client meetings with CEO JR Guerrieri. The meetings will take place at NeuHouse 110 E 25th Street, New York from 9-4pm.

"With the launch of the NYNJA platform we have often been asked by investors in NYC to meet and share our vision for NYNJA," said NYNJA's CEO, JR Guerrieri. Adding, "NYNJA has recently had strong interest from press and clients as what alternatives exist to the Slack Platform. NYNJA provides serious competition to Slack with additional features (including real time translations and transcriptions) that make NYNA the platform of choice for international business.

NYNJA is currently available for download for iOS, Android, PC and Mac in the Apple, Google Play and Samsung Galaxy AppStore. The company has an aggressive roadmap to launch a crypto wallet for peer-to-peer payments and crypto storage as well as NYNJA's decentralized labor marketplace in the next two quarters.

About NYNJA Group Limited

NYNJA Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based company creating the first international cross-platform communications app with a built-in cryptocurrency marketplace and cryptocurrency wallet. The NYNJA platform combines voice, text and visual messaging with robust business management and e-commerce features, all powered by its own financial ecosystem and cryptocurrency, NYNJACoin. With NYNJACoin, users can exchange freelance services and virtual goods, as well as access exclusive content and earn tokens for viewing ads or using branded material.

