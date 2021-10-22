Nynja Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nynja a next generation messaging and communications app, today announced that an interview with CEO JR Guerrieri will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today™. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

To view the interview segment, please visit:

https://www.bloomberg.com/live/us

In addition, Nynja CEO JR Guerrieri was recently a featured guest on the Entrepreneur Magazine Podcast series "Action and Ambition" which can be viewed here:

https://www.entrepreneur.com/listen/action-and-ambition/390362

Nynja was also featured on the morning TV show "Arizona's Best" airing statewide on AZTV Channel 7 which can be viewed here:

https://www.aztv.com/posts/nynja-go-platform-team-collaborations

Finally, the team at Nynja recently announced its newest feature: The ability to post and share embedded social media links with previews and in chat streaming ability. Users will now have the ability to copy and paste the social link in the chat thread, answer, post to social and listen and watch streaming video and audio, all while in the chat without leaving the Nynja platform!

About Nynja

Nynja is an all-in-one communications platform and the fastest way to make conference calls and keep working. Just click and join, it's that simple. Nynja is committed to data integrity and Absolute Business Continuity (ABC). Users can schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, while also sharing notes, chats and large file transfers in groups or to individuals. Global communication is facilitated through instant translation and transcription of voice and text messages. The Nynja platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files. It features a beautifully designed and intuitive interface highlighted by the app's patent and patent-pending concentric wheel navigation system. The concentric wheel enables quick and easy navigation of the app using only one thumb and eliminates the need for back buttons.

