NYNJA Introduces Drive; First Enterprise Grade, Encrypted Document and File Management System Integrated with Critical Business Communications

LAVALLETTE, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA , the security-first, all-in-one communications platform for all mission-critical communications needs, today announced the launch of NYNJA Drive, to provide businesses with an enterprise grade, encrypted document and file management system including file hosting, file sharing, and large file transfer. NYNJA Drive is a single sign-on (SSO), HIPAA and SOC2 compliant drive that integrates with your existing NYNJA account to enable easy, safe, and secure document sharing in and outside of your organization.

NYNJA Drive was created for high reliability and performance, combined with the convenience of an integrated unified file management solution. With NYNJA Drive, companies can provide employees with permissioned access to documents by creating their own encryption (passwords and the duration information is available to view or download) for files and media sent to both NYNJA and non-NYNJA users, organized into folders called "libraries". The file sharing system also ensures that organizations can keep their documents current and most importantly versioned!

NYNJA eliminates the need of multiple tools or applications to accomplish business tasks such as conferencing, chatting, and file sharing.

"The launch of NYNJA Drive brings the business communications platform sector out of the dark ages, when it comes file sharing," said JR Guerrieri, Co-Founder and CEO, NYNJA Group. "Drive is a significant leap forward for our customers who rely on sharing and storing files on the NYNJA unified communications platform, because it renders expensive file storage services like Dropbox (essentially) useless!"

Currently, there are no business communication platforms that offer file sharing and storage all within a single, seamless business solution.

Other features of NYNJA Drive include:

Maintain versions of files and revert back to previous snapshots

Share files by link, with no login required by the recipient

Manage permissions for files and libraries for internal and external users; share with colleagues automatically

Create encrypted password protected libraries where you own the key or simply put the password

Today's announcement enforces NYNJA ongoing efforts to pioneer industry-first solutions built for successful critical communications. Please visit www.NYNJA.work to learn more about these new advanced features.

About NYNJA

NYNJA is the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in one safe and secure platform, anyplace anytime. NYNJA is an all-in-one communication platform for webinars, live stream broadcasts, group messaging with automatic translations and transcription all in one safe secure platform.

NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and can be downloaded from the company website NYNJA.work and the Samsung Galaxy store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

NYNJA lets users make voice and video calls to any communication device, schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, and also share notes and files. The NYNJA platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files.

SOURCE NYNJA

Related Links

http://www.NYNJA.work

