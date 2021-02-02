NYNJA Launches 'Calls You'; First Communications Platform That Actually Calls You to Join a Meeting

LAVALLETTE, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA , the security-first, all-in-one communications platform for all mission-critical communications needs, announced today the launch of "NYNJA Calls You," a new rollout of features to help monitor and enhance the productivity of online meetings. No other service at this time proactively calls participants to usher them into meetings on time. With all the distractions that impact a disparate workforce, "NYNJA Calls You" goes the extra mile to ensure that your meeting participants stay on track amid difficult working circumstances.

"Meetings take up enough time as it is; getting a meeting to start on time is an art," explained JR Guerrieri, Co-Founder and CEO, NYNJA Group. "Sometimes people join late, or they're simply chit-chatting while they wait for the meeting to start. NYNJA Calls You cuts down on the time wasted because it ensures that everyone arrives on time, mitigating waiting time that turns into distractions that often persist well after everyone shows up."

NYNJA Calls You is designed to be convenient for everyone involved, and not intrusive. Through NYNJA's enhanced meeting setups interface, users have the option to select "automatically call" for meeting participants when the call start time arrives. Selected participants will automatically receive an incoming call when a meeting is starting. When they answer, they are immediately ushered into the call. Users who miss their call can easily join the meeting as they normally would.

"It seems like a simple concept, but you won't find this feature in Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or any other similar communication platforms," continued Guerrieri. "Delayed meetings contribute significantly to reducing productivity. Anything that helps meetings start promptly should be a welcome addition to a manager's toolkit."

About NYNJA

NYNJA is the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in one safe and secure platform, anyplace anytime. NYNJA is an all-in-one communication platform for webinars, live-stream broadcasts, group messaging with automatic translations, and transcription all in one safe secure platform. To start using NYNJA, simply download NYNJA here: www.nynja.io/mobile .

