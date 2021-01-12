NYNJA Takes a Stand on Privacy, In The Wake of Revelations About Privacy Policy Changes to Key Industry Communications Platforms

LAVALLETTE, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA , the security-first, all-in-one platform for all mission-critical communications needs, announced today in the wake of revelations about "privacy policy" changes to key industry communications platforms, that it remains diligent in the protection of its user's data, and calls on other communications platform providers to commit to never sharing, selling, or exchanging user data.

Key communications platform players are updating their privacy policy, in the hope of collecting copious amounts of metadata related to user's accounts such as their phone number, profile picture, usage patterns (features you use, groups you've joined, and status updates you share), and device data.

"NYNJA never has, and never will share, sell, or exchange our user's personal data," said JR Guerrieri, Co-Founder and CEO, NYNJA Group. "Our data policy is pretty simple, your data should be yours, and it should be private! All these companies who exploit user data and play games with their privacy policies to squeeze out a few extra dollars at the expense of their users, will surely be on the wrong side of history. We're calling for everyone in the communications platform space to put an end to these shameful practices."

Today's announcement enforces NYNJA's efforts to continue to pioneer industry-first solutions built for successful critical communications, safely, securely and in private. Please visit www.NYNJA.work to learn more.

About NYNJA

NYNJA is the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in one safe and secure platform, anyplace anytime. NYNJA is an all-in-one communication platform for webinars, live stream broadcasts, group messaging with automatic translations and transcription all in one safe secure platform.

NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and can be downloaded from the company website NYNJA.work and the Samsung Galaxy store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store. NYNJA lets users make voice and video calls to any communication device, schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, and also share notes and files. The NYNJA platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files.

