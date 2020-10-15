NYNJA to finalize SOC 2 and HIPAA examination in accordance with New Jersey's "Emergency Health Powers Act" and "Disaster Control Act" P.L. 2020, c. 34

LAVALLETTE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA , the security-first, all-in-one communications platform for all mission-critical telecommunications needs, today announced that it is finishing its P.L. 2020, c. 34 SOC 2 and HIPAA third-party compliance audit to complete its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination. Being SOC 2 compliant demonstrates a company's ongoing commitment to providing seamless communications solutions for employees and employers looking for safe and secure products to transfer data and company information.

NYNJA strives to meet the high standards and demands of New Jersey's recent "Emergency Health Powers Act," or a state of emergency pursuant to the "Disaster Control Act," or a state of local disaster emergency, that has been declared by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is in effect accordance with Section 8 of the newly enacted P.L. 2020, c. 34 , which authorizes the Division Director to promulgate regulations establishing standard protocols for remote public meetings held by a "local public body" during a Governor-declared emergency.

NYNJA in establishing these protocols with an aim to ensure the continuity of government operations and transparency in conducting public business when an emergency requires a governing body meeting to be held remotely.

"Privacy and data protection are foundational to the unique architecture of NYNJA's critical communications platform," said JR Guerrieri, Co-Founder and CEO, NYNJA Group. "It is NYNJA's goal to be the most secure communications platform in the world. We are sending a clear message to the market, NYNJA is here to reshape first principles for how businesses, educators, and government organizations distribute data and communicate."

As part of the SOC 2 examination process, third-party auditors will test NYNJA's security related controls, including the company's policies and procedures regarding software development life cycle, network security, application development, computer operations, logical access, encryption standards, backup and disaster recovery, and other critical operational areas of business.

Please visit www.NYNJA.work to learn more about these new advanced features.

About NYNJA

NYNJA is the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in one safe and secure platform, anyplace anytime. NYNJA is an all-in-one communication platform for webinars, live stream broadcasts, group messaging with automatic translations and transcription all in one safe secure platform.

NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and can be downloaded from the company website NYNJA.work and the Samsung Galaxy store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

NYNJA lets users make voice and video calls to any communication device, schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, and also share notes and files. The NYNJA platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files.

SOURCE NYNJA