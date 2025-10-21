Nyoo Health Launches New Services Helping Leaders Identify and Act on Connections Between Women's Health and Better Care for All

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyoo Health, a healthcare consulting and strategy firm, launched new service lines today to help health leaders reimagine how they prioritize and deliver care for women – the primary users, caregivers, and workforce in healthcare.

Founded by seasoned health policy strategist Priya Bathija, Nyoo Health helps leaders close gaps in care by identifying opportunities and mapping actions that improve women's health and, in doing so, enhance patient care, strengthen the workforce, and drive operational value.

"This is about more than mammograms and maternity care," said Bathija. "Prioritizing health across women's lifetimes unlocks better outcomes for everyone. Nyoo Health is here to help leaders see that connection and act on it."

A Tailored Approach to Women's Health

Nyoo Health collaborates with existing teams to identify opportunities that align with each organization's goals, community dynamics, resources, and vision for women's health. Hospitals, health systems, and healthcare associations, receive customized support to elevate women's health as a strategic and operational priority – making women's health a part of overall care delivery and not a separate service line.

Work is grounded in four key offerings:

INSPIRE – Practical and proven tactics for change through keynotes, interactive workshops, and more.

– Practical and proven tactics for change through keynotes, interactive workshops, and more. ASSESS – In-depth analysis that identifies gaps and uncovers opportunities.

– In-depth analysis that identifies gaps and uncovers opportunities. NAVIGATE – Determining where your time, resources, and investments best impact women's health.

– Determining where your time, resources, and investments best impact women's health. COLLABORATE – Thought leadership that shapes the conversation and drives policy.

About Nyoo Health // Nyoo Health was founded on the belief that advancing women's health strengthens healthcare for everyone. Led by founder and CEO Priya Bathija, Nyoo Health brings strategic insight, real-world experience, and a clear-eyed focus on practical solutions that drive measurable progress.

With a career spanning hospitals, startups, and public health, Priya has consistently focused on rethinking how care is delivered, experienced, and supported. Through Nyoo Health, she leads a team that collaborates with organizations ready to think differently and act boldly for better care, better outcomes, and healthier communities. To learn more about how Nyoo Health can support your organization, visit www.nyoohealth.com or contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Nyoo Health