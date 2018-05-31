Nyotron Signs Cloud Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

PARANOID allows Ingram Micro channel partners to offer their customers stronger endpoint protection and services based on game-changing OS-Centric Positive Security. The technology acts as the final layer of endpoint protection against completely new, unknown malware in ways that no other vendor can offer. It solves the issue of increasingly complex cyber risks for companies of all sizes.

"The distribution agreement with Ingram Micro and PARANOID's inclusion on its Cloud Marketplace will help us scale to meet the growing demand for protection from unknown malware and other advanced attacks -- all while streamlining the sales cycle for channel partners," said Sagit Manor, CEO of Nyotron. "The global reach of the marketplace with more than 45,000 partners will enable us to reach more organizations than ever before."

"Nyotron's OS-Centric Positive Security focuses on the damage stage of an attack, which is what channel partners are asking for and need in an endpoint security solution," said Renee Bergeron, Senior Vice President, Global Cloud, Ingram Micro. "The feedback from our 2018 Cloud Summit on Nyotron's presentation and solution was phenomenal. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and feature PARANOID within our growing SaaS security solutions portfolio."

Ingram Micro partners can preregister for access to PARANOID at https://www.nyotron.com/ingram/.

About Nyotron:

Nyotron provides the industry's first OS-Centric Positive Security to strengthen laptop, desktop, and server protection. By mapping legitimate operating system behavior, Nyotron's PARANOID understands all the normative ways that may lead to damage, such as file deletion, data exfiltration, encryption, and more. Focusing on these finite "good" actions allows PARANOID to be completely agnostic to threats and attack vectors. PARANOID works seamlessly with antivirus and next-generation antivirus solutions to provide the last line of defense from modern state-level attacks. Nyotron (www.nyotron.com) is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA with an R&D office in Israel.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyotron-signs-cloud-distribution-agreement-with-ingram-micro-300656826.html

SOURCE Nyotron

Related Links

https://www.nyotron.com

