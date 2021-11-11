NYPPEX Announces Year-End Guide for Philanthropic Major Gifts of Alternative Assets

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYPPEX, one of the world's leading providers of secondary private equity liquidity, today announced its year-end Guide for Philanthropic Major Gifts of Alternative Assets.

Alternative assets include restricted securities in venture-backed private companies and interests in private partnerships such as buyout, venture, infrastructure, oil and gas, natural resources, real estate and hedge funds.

NYPPEX Donation Guide

The NYPPEX Guide provides best practices for donors to optimize tax benefits, as well as for charities to optimize fund raising goals.

NYPPEX believes that when charities accept gifts of alternative assets, they increase their opportunity to obtain multiple-year major gift pledges as donors have greater flexibility in how to annually fund gifts whether from cash, appreciated stocks/bonds, real estate or alternative assets.

NYPPEX defines major gifts of alternative assets as having a fair value greater than $1 million.

NYPPEX believes this is an opportune time for donors to consider making major gifts of alternative assets as many financial assets are considered fully valued at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve intends to begin reducing monthly purchases of financial assets and increasing the fed funds rate in the near future.

With the information in this guide, NYPPEX seeks to provide donors and charities a better understanding of the best practices and risks when seeking to make major gifts of alternative assets.

To Access the free NYPPEX Philanthropic Guide, click here.

About NYPPEX Holdings

NYPPEX Holdings operates a global private marketplace that provides price data and the opportunity for qualified investors to access secondary liquidity in alternative investment funds and in private companies in a fair and ethical manner. Its clients include alternative investment funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, institutional investors, family offices, private clients and their respective advisors worldwide.

Since 2004, the NYPPEX QMS™ has been formerly recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a Qualified Matching Service for private partnerships though a private letter ruling under Internal Revenue Code §1.7704.



Its private securities are privately offered only to qualified investors through NYPPEX, LLC and only in jurisdictions were permitted. NYPPEX is regulated in the U.S. by the SEC and FINRA. Member FINRA, SPIC.

Disclosure: This information is market commentary by NYPPEX and should not be interpreted as securities regulations, tax or other laws. Investors should not rely on the information in this commentary as the basis for making decisions when making and accepting gifts of alternative assets. You are strongly encouraged to consult with your own independent advisors regarding the issues discussed in this commentary.

Private placements are illiquid, speculative and investors may lose their entire investment.

For more information, please visit www.nyppex.com or contact [email protected] or by phone at +1 (914) 305-2825.

