NYPPEX Issues Comment Letter to the SEC Regarding Proposed New Rules for Private Funds

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYPPEX, one of the world's leading providers of secondary private equity liquidity and data, today made available highlights from its Comment Letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the SEC's proposed new rules for private funds.

Based on its survey to approximately 2,300 limited partners in private equity funds and private fund attorneys, below are NYPPEX recommendations to enhance protections to investors as well as private funds.

SEC's Proposed Rule Regarding Advisor-Led Secondary Transactions.

a) NYPPEX recommended an exemption for private funds under $250 million with private wealth limited partners – that a fairness opinion not be required as proposed by the SEC as a fairness opinion would be cost prohibitive for smaller funds.





b ) NYPPEX recommended that fairness opinions include both Terms as well as Price - as these deals are generally complex even for sophisticated investors to understand.





c ) NYPPEX recommended an exemption for competitive bidding processes - that a fairness opinion not be required as proposed by the SEC if the secondary buyers have been selected through a competitive bidding process with 3 or more bidders.



SEC's Proposed Rule on Fiduciary and Conflicts Responsibilities

a) NYPPEX recommended that private funds should not be bound by state securities regulations that conflict with federal securities regulations





In general, NYPPEX agrees with the SEC's proposed new rule that advisors to private funds have a fiduciary and conflict of interest duty to follow both state securities regulations and federal securities regulations; provided however that a state's securities regulation does not conflict with a federal securities regulation.





For example, in the State of New York , NYPPEX believes that the Office of the New York Attorney General is under the mistaken view that private fund investments in affiliates are "self-dealing" and fraudulent under the New York State Martin Act - which has an extraordinarily low threshold because it does not require scienter – a showing of knowledge and specific intent to deceive, as is required to establish fraud under common law.





Whereas SEC federal rules 17a-6 and 17d-1 finalized on February 24, 2003 , expanded the exemption for investment companies and funds to make investments in affiliates.





Accordingly, NYPPEX recommended an exemption be provided that if a state and federal securities regulation is in conflict, the federal securities regulation is to be followed by private funds.

NYPPEX believes its recommendations will provide greater protections to private wealth clients, institutional investors as well as sponsors of private funds.

