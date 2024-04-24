NyquistAI - Advancing Beyond Data to AI Transformation for Life Sciences

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NyquistAI, formerly known as Nyquist Data, is making a strategic pivot that aligns with our evolution as a company and our commitment to the life sciences sector to help companies in life sciences embark on AI transformation within their organizations.

In the past year, we took a significant step by transitioning our name to NyquistAI. This change reflects our dedication to deploying artificial intelligence thoughtfully and purposefully within our best-in-class platforms. Our goal has always been to deliver top-tier intelligence swiftly and accurately, and our new name encapsulates this mission perfectly.

Our expertise extends beyond mere data. We are pioneers in Generative AI for life sciences, crafting solutions that empower companies to move faster and unearth hidden insights. Our data platform leverages our proprietary life sciences trained AI to acquire, organize, and integrate information from the world's largest markets. With our technology, users can navigate through decades of data in mere seconds, a feat that was once unimaginable.

The products we offer converge at the intersection of AI, empathy for end users, and domain expertise, functioning similarly to a PhD-level research assistant tailored specifically for the life sciences domain. This enables companies to engage with their data in unprecedented ways, fostering a more intuitive and interactive experience. We are also helping companies embrace AI transformation through rapid product builds that are personalized, secure, and tailored for an enterprise-level experience.

Our suite of offerings is meticulously curated for life sciences. Our commitment to empowering breakthrough innovation in the life sciences industry remains steadfast. We are on a mission to accelerate development by addressing and eliminating the common challenges faced by professionals in the field.

About NyquistAI:

NyquistAI specializes in AI for life sciences, providing solutions to help companies move quicker and discover hidden insights. With its expertise in data analysis and insights extraction, NyquistAI is revolutionizing the way companies in life sciences harness the power of AI to drive innovation and decision-making.

