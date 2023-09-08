NYS SUPREME COURT JUSTICE LISA SOKOLOFF TO HOLD CONTEMPT HEARING OVER "VIOLATION" OF HER GAG ORDER IN PETER MAX GUARDIANSHIP CASE, MAY BAR PRESS

WHAT:



Contempt Hearing of Libra Max, Daughter of Artist Peter Max
Civil Rights Attorney Andy Celli of Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP
to address media following hearing
(as appropriate)






WHEN:



TODAY, September 8, 2023 at 12:00 noon






WHERE:



Courtroom 540 – Justice Lisa Sokoloff Presiding
60 Centre Street
New York, New York

Attorneys for Ms. Max yesterday disclosed that their client has been silenced by NYS Supreme Court Justice Sokoloff under an unconstitutional court order forbidding her from speaking publicly or to the press about her father's circumstances or releasing filings and transcripts of court proceedings from the case where she is challenging her father's guardianship.

Legal citation from December 15, 1791 provided for reference:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Read the gag order at: https://ecbawm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Redacted-Gag-Order-Peter-Max-Guardianship-Case.pdf 

