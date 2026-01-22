NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Crypto Firm BitGo Prices NYSE IPO Above Range at $18 a Share
Jan 22, 2026, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 22nd
- U.S. equities are poised to extend Wednesday's gains as geopolitical tensions ease following President Trump's framework agreement with NATO over Greenland and his decision to delay new European tariffs.
- Digital asset infrastructure firm BitGo begins trading on the NYSE today after pricing its IPO at $18 per share, above range, valuing the company at over $2 billion.
- Viewers can tune into NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET via the NYSE TV app to hear from BitGo executives Jody Mettler and Chen Fang following their Opening Bell ceremony.
- Markets will watch key economic data today, including the latest PCE inflation reading and a revision to Q3 GDP, while NYSE‑listed Procter & Gamble, Abbott Laboratories, and GE Aerospace report earnings.
Opening Bell
BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) celebrates its Initial Public Offering
Closing Bell
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) celebrates its 100th year of drilling and delivering performance
