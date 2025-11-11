NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 11th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Government Shutdown Nears End After 42 Days

Stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday after a strong global rally pushed the S&P 500 up 1.5% to start the week, fueled by optimism that the longest U.S. government shutdown could end soon.

The Senate passed a temporary funding bill late Monday to keep most of the government running through January; the House vote is next, followed by President Trump's expected signature.

Tech stocks led early gains, but momentum faded amid valuation concerns—highlighted by SoftBank selling its entire stake in Nvidia, sending shares down nearly 1%.

Opening Bell

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE: ANRO) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Academy Asset Management marks the 2-year anniversary of the Academy Veteran Bond ETF (VETZ)

