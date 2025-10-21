NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 21st

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Grand Ole Opry Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Stocks are little changed Tuesday morning as investors weigh the latest developments on a variety of fronts including trade and earnings.

The major averages are coming off a winning session on Monday in which the S&P 500 ended the day more than 1% higher. The rally was sparked partly by rhetoric out of Washington D.C. that the Government shutdown could be nearing an end.

NYSE-listed firms including GM, Coca-Cola, and 3M all announced their latest quarterly figures ahead of today's open. On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its September CPI Report.

Opening Bell

The Grand Ole Opry celebrates its 100th anniversary

Closing Bell

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) celebrates its 2025 Investor Day, Launching a New Era

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange