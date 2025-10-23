NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + International Day kicks off

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Oct 23, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 23rd

  • Stocks are little changed early Thursday after the major indices slid yesterday. Easing concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions, President Trump said Wednesday evening that his meeting with Xi Jinping is "scheduled."
  • Markets moved lower in the previous session after Treasury Secretary Bessent said that the administration is considering curbing exports made with U.S. software to the world's second largest economy.
  • NYSE's International Day kicks off today. The annual event brings together global business leaders for a day of discussions, networking, and a reception.

Opening Bell
 Energy Vault (NYSE: NRGV) celebrates the launch of asset vault

Closing Bell
The NYSE celebrates its second annual International Day

