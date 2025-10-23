NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + International Day kicks off

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Stocks are little changed early Thursday after the major indices slid yesterday. Easing concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions, President Trump said Wednesday evening that his meeting with Xi Jinping is "scheduled."

Markets moved lower in the previous session after Treasury Secretary Bessent said that the administration is considering curbing exports made with U.S. software to the world's second largest economy.

NYSE's International Day kicks off today. The annual event brings together global business leaders for a day of discussions, networking, and a reception.

Energy Vault (NYSE: NRGV) celebrates the launch of asset vault

The NYSE celebrates its second annual International Day

