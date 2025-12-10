NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 10th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Magnum is World's Largest Ice Cream Business after Spinoff

Stocks are little changed as traders await the Federal Reserve's final policy announcement of the year, with uncertainty around next year's interest rate path amid a weakening jobs market and persistent inflation.

Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE: MICC) is set to ring the Opening Bell. The Amsterdam-based ice cream giant recently spun off from NYSE-listed Unilever. The company owns brands like Breyers, Good Humor, and Klondike.

NYSE-listed GE Vernova shares jumped double digits after the company raised its multi-year outlook and doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share; CEO Scott Strazik joins NYSE Live after the opening bell.

Opening Bell

The Magnum Ice Cream Company (NYSE: MICC) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell

The 27th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum celebrates the business and investment ties between the U.S. and Greek Communities

