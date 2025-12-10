NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Magnum is World's Largest Ice Cream Business after Spinoff

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 10th

  • Stocks are little changed as traders await the Federal Reserve's final policy announcement of the year, with uncertainty around next year's interest rate path amid a weakening jobs market and persistent inflation.
  • Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE: MICC) is set to ring the Opening Bell. The Amsterdam-based ice cream giant recently spun off from NYSE-listed Unilever. The company owns brands like Breyers, Good Humor, and Klondike.
  • NYSE-listed GE Vernova shares jumped double digits after the company raised its multi-year outlook and doubled its quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share; CEO Scott Strazik joins NYSE Live after the opening bell.

Opening Bell
The Magnum Ice Cream Company (NYSE: MICC) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell
The 27th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum celebrates the business and investment ties between the U.S. and Greek Communities

