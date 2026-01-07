NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 7th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE-Listed Oshkosh Wins Tech Innovation Awards at CES 2026 Speed Speed

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones are coming off fresh records on Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 49,000 for the first time.

Oshkosh was recognized at CES 2026, winning innovation awards for robotics and travel and tourism. CES runs through January 9.

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE: COSO) rings the Opening Bell to celebrate its uplisting to the NYSE.

Opening Bell

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. celebrates its Initial Public Offering and listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

Intercontinental Exchange celebrates SKO 2026

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange