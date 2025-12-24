NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Powers to Record Close Above 6,900 English

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Dec 24, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 24th

Continue Reading
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Powers to Record Close Above 6,900
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Powers to Record Close Above 6,900

  • Equities are little changed Wednesday morning as markets prepare for an early 1:00 PM close. The S&P 500 ended yesterday at a record close of 6,909, just shy of its all-time intraday high of 6,920, boosted by tech leaders Alphabet and Nvidia.
  • U.S. GDP grew 4.3% year-over-year in Q3, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis—well above economists' 3.3% estimate and higher than Q2's 3.8%. This marks one of the final key economic data points of the year.
  • Santa Claus Rally begins today, a seasonal rise in stock prices during the last five trading days of the year and first two of the new year—a term coined in 1972 by Yale Hirsch. Markets close at 1:00 PM today, reopen December 26 at 9:30 AM after the Christmas holiday.

Opening Bell
NYSE Trading Floor Operations Team rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
NYSE Facilities Team rings the Closing Bell

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Comes Off Third-Straight Winning Session

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Comes Off Third-Straight Winning Session

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 Coming off Third Winning Week in Past Four

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 Coming off Third Winning Week in Past Four

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics