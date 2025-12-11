NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + TIME Showcases its 2025 Person of the Year at NYSE

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Dec 11, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 11th

Continue Reading
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + TIME Showcases its 2025 Person of the Year at NYSE
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + TIME Showcases its 2025 Person of the Year at NYSE

  • Stocks are fractionally down early Thursday after major indices rallied yesterday following the Fed's quarter-point rate cut.
  • In its final 2026 meeting, the Fed raised next year's growth forecast to 2.3% (from 1.8%) and trimmed inflation expectations to 2.4% (from 2.6%).
  • TIME celebrates its Person of the Year at the NYSE today, the Architects of AI—tune into NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET for coverage and an interview with TIME CEO Jessica Sibley after the Opening Bell.

Opening Bell
TIME celebrates the reveal of the 2025 TIME Person of the Year 

Closing Bell
Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) celebrates its 45th anniversary

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Magnum is World's Largest Ice Cream Business after Spinoff

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Magnum is World's Largest Ice Cream Business after Spinoff

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Market Update + Target Opens Newly Transformed 'Target SoHo' in New York

NYSE Content Advisory: Market Update + Target Opens Newly Transformed 'Target SoHo' in New York

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE market update for market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Gas

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics