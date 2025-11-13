NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + TKO and Polymarket Announce Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 13th

  • Stocks are little changed Thursday morning after two major developments: A new partnership between NYSE-listed TKO Group Holdings and Polymarket, and the end of the longest U.S. Government shutdown.
  • TKO Group Holdings and Polymarket will ring the opening bell with several guests including TKO Chair and CEO Ari Emanuel, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, UFC CEO Dana White, and others.
  • President Trump put an end to the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history last night by signing a funding bill into law. The measure was passed by the house on Wednesday evening.

Opening Bell
TKO Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and Polymarket celebrate a new partnership

Closing Bell
Bausch & Lomb (NYSE: BLCO) marks their investor day

News Releases in Similar Topics