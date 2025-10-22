NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Uniphore raises $260 million to boost AI leadership

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 22nd

  • Stocks are down Wednesday morning after the DOW closed at a record yesterday thanks to strong earnings from NYSE-listed firms Coca-Cola and 3M. The stocks jumped more than 4% and 7%, respectively.
  • Uniphore has closed its $260 million Series F round, backed by tech giants including Nvidia, AMD, Databricks, and NYSE-listed Snowflake. The company said the funds will be used to accelerate innovation on its AI and data platform
  • NYSE's International Day kicks off Thursday. The annual event brings together global business leaders for a day of panel discussions, networking sessions, and a cocktail reception.

Opening Bell
 Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) celebrates its 15th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
University of Wisconsin – Madison Business School celebrates its 125th anniversary

