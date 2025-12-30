NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Awaits Fed Minutes after latest Rate Cut

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Dec 30, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 30th

Continue Reading
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Traders Await Fed Minutes after its Third Straight Rate Cut
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Traders Await Fed Minutes after its Third Straight Rate Cut

  • Stocks are little changed Tuesday morning following back-to-back declines in the S&P 500. The year's rally briefly paused amid profit-taking and volatility in precious metals, though the index remains on track for double-digit gains in 2025.
  • Wall Street awaits the release of minutes from the Fed's latest meeting at 2 p.m. ET. The central bank cut rates for a third straight time in December and signaled one more cut in 2026. Odds are 84% the Fed holds rates steady at its January meeting.
  • Today marks the fourth day of the seven-session Santa Claus Rally, historically a bullish period. As of Monday's close, the S&P is slightly lower over the first three days, but reaction to the Fed minutes could shift momentum.

Opening Bell
Girl Rising and She's the First celebrate their merger, taking effect in 2026 under the Girl Rising Brand.

Closing Bell
Carnegie Investment Counsel celebrates their 50th anniversary

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 To End 2025 Trade This Week, Up 18% So Far This Year

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 To End 2025 Trade This Week, Up 18% So Far This Year

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Rings Opening Bell

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Rings Opening Bell

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics