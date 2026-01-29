NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + York Space Systems to Debut on NYSE After IPO

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 29th

U.S. equities are slightly higher as traders digest Meta and Microsoft earnings and the Fed's decision to keep rates unchanged, with the S&P 500 hitting a record above 7,000.

York Space Systems goes public today at the NYSE, pricing shares at $34 for a $4.3B valuation; the executive team, including CEO Dirk Wallinger, will ring the opening bell.

The NYSE continues its focus on the space sector with its upcoming Space Summit on Feb. 23, while today's NYSE Live will feature Ray Wong discussing tech earnings and AI spending at Meta.

Opening Bell

York Space Systems celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

HBO's Industry to launch their new season

