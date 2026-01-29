NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + York Space Systems to Debut on NYSE After IPO

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Jan 29, 2026, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 29th

Continue Reading
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + York Space Systems to Debut on NYSE After IPO
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + York Space Systems to Debut on NYSE After IPO

  • U.S. equities are slightly higher as traders digest Meta and Microsoft earnings and the Fed's decision to keep rates unchanged, with the S&P 500 hitting a record above 7,000.
  • York Space Systems goes public today at the NYSE, pricing shares at $34 for a $4.3B valuation; the executive team, including CEO Dirk Wallinger, will ring the opening bell.
  • The NYSE continues its focus on the space sector with its upcoming Space Summit on Feb. 23, while today's NYSE Live will feature Ray Wong discussing tech earnings and AI spending at Meta.

Opening Bell
York Space Systems celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
HBO's Industry to launch their new season

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + First Lady Melania Trump to Ring NYSE Bell for Doc 'Melania'

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + First Lady Melania Trump to Ring NYSE Bell for Doc 'Melania'

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Block Exceeds $200 Billion in Credit Provided to Its Users

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Block Exceeds $200 Billion in Credit Provided to Its Users

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics