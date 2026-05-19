NYSE Content Update: Armada Raises $230 Million, Boosts Valuation to $2 Billion

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 19th

NYSE is sponsoring 2026 CNBC Disruptor 50 Speed Speed Oppenheimer Rang Closing Bell at NYSE on May 18

The stock market's recent run pauses as traders monitor Middle East news and corporate earnings.

The NYSE is sponsoring the 2026 CNBC Disruptor 50, which shines a light on breakthrough innovation.

AI firm Armada teams up with Johnson Controls and raises fresh funding in an oversubscribed Series B round.

The Fourth Annual AAPI Heritage Month Celebration will occur at the NYSE under the theme, 'Path to the Boardroom.'

Opening Bell

CAVA (NYSE: CAVA) celebrates 15 years of defining the next large scale cuisine category

Closing Bell

Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH) celebrates its 25th anniversary as a public company

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange