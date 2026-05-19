NYSE Content Update: Armada Raises $230 Million, Boosts Valuation to $2 Billion

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

19 May, 2026, 21:02 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 19th

Continue Reading
NYSE is sponsoring 2026 CNBC Disruptor 50
NYSE is sponsoring 2026 CNBC Disruptor 50
Oppenheimer Rang Closing Bell at NYSE on May 18
Oppenheimer Rang Closing Bell at NYSE on May 18

  • The stock market's recent run pauses as traders monitor Middle East news and corporate earnings.
  • The NYSE is sponsoring the 2026 CNBC Disruptor 50, which shines a light on breakthrough innovation.
  • AI firm Armada teams up with Johnson Controls and raises fresh funding in an oversubscribed Series B round.
  • The Fourth Annual AAPI Heritage Month Celebration will occur at the NYSE under the theme, 'Path to the Boardroom.'

Opening Bell
CAVA (NYSE: CAVA) celebrates 15 years of defining the next large scale cuisine category

Closing Bell
Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH) celebrates its 25th anniversary as a public company

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Also from this source

NYSE Content Update: Lynn Martin Calls for AI Coordination as U.S. Business Representative in Shanghai

NYSE Content Update: Lynn Martin Calls for AI Coordination as U.S. Business Representative in Shanghai

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Update: Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Debuts for Trade after $1.8 Billion IPO

NYSE Content Update: Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Debuts for Trade after $1.8 Billion IPO

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a mid-day update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE mid-day update for market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics