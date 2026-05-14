NYSE Content Update: Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Debuts for Trade after $1.8 Billion IPO

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New York Stock Exchange

May 14, 2026, 12:38 ET

NYSE issues a markets-based daily advisory direct from the trading floor

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a mid-day update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE mid-day update for market insights.

Kristen Scholer delivers the update on May 14th

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Global X NYSE 100 ETF reaches an all-time high
Global X NYSE 100 ETF reaches an all-time high
Rollins President rang the closing bell yesterday
Rollins President rang the closing bell yesterday

  • The S&P 500 trades at a record as gains in technology shares boost the large cap index.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average retakes 50,000, boosted by Cisco Systems after its earnings.
  • Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: BXDC), a REIT, takes in $1.8 billion after pricing its IPO at $20 a share.

Opening Bell
Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: BXDC) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
The Fire Department of the City of New York celebrates National EMS week

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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