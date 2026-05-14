NYSE Content Update: Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Debuts for Trade after $1.8 Billion IPO

NYSE issues a markets-based daily advisory direct from the trading floor

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a mid-day update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE mid-day update for market insights.

Kristen Scholer delivers the update on May 14th

Global X NYSE 100 ETF reaches an all-time high Speed Speed Rollins President rang the closing bell yesterday

The S&P 500 trades at a record as gains in technology shares boost the large cap index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retakes 50,000, boosted by Cisco Systems after its earnings.

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: BXDC), a REIT, takes in $1.8 billion after pricing its IPO at $20 a share.

Opening Bell

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: BXDC) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

The Fire Department of the City of New York celebrates National EMS week

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange