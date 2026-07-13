NYSE Content Update: Circle Shares Come Off 5% Rise After Latest Banking Step

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Jul 13, 2026, 08:57 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 13th
- Investors are closely following new developments in the Middle East while awaiting fresh inflation data and the start of earnings season.
- Circle (NYSE: CRCL) has received final OCC approval to establish Circle National Trust, a federally chartered national trust bank.
- Executive Dante Disparte will join NYSE Live to discuss what the bank will offer consumers.
- Shares of Circle closed Friday's session up 5% following the news.
- WisdomTree (NYSE: WT) Founder & CEO Jonathan Steinberg will join NYSE Live to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the firm's first ETF listing on the exchange.
- Shares of WisdomTree are up more than 50% year-to-date.
Opening Bell
WisdomTree (NYSE: WT) celebrates the 20th anniversary of their first ETF on the NYSE
Closing Bell
Resideo (NYSE: REZI) showcases the future of its business
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Share this article