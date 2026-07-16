NYSE Content Update: Csquare Raises $1.05 Billion Ahead of Trading Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 16th

Frontier Summit highlighted global innovation Speed Speed Abacus Global Management at NYSE on July 15

A pair of companies will begin trading on the NYSE today. NYSE Live will provide exclusive coverage of Csquare (NYSE: CSQR) CEO Spencer Mullee's executive remarks. Standard Nuclear (NYSE: STDN) establishes market cap of $2.41 billion following its IPO.

Investors react to a fresh slate of earnings and June U.S. retail sales data.

Type One Ventures highlights themes from its third annual Frontier Summit, which was held in Tokyo. The firm's Co-Founder + Managing Partner, Abdo John Hajj, will join today's NYSE Live to deliver insights into space and AI investing.



Opening Bell

Csquare (NYSE: CSQR) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Notre Dame Football kicks off the 2026 College Football Season

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange