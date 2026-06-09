NYSE Content Update: HUD Sec. Turner Highlights National Homeownership Month

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New York Stock Exchange

Jun 09, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 9th

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Thunes establishes its new U.S. hub in NYC
Thunes establishes its new U.S. hub in NYC
Man Group rang NYSE Closing Bell on June 8
Man Group rang NYSE Closing Bell on June 8

  • The S&P 500 will look to extend early-week gains after chip stocks bounced back during Monday's session.
  • Fintech Thunes opens its new office in New York City as it looks to address critical use cases for global money movement from U.S. businesses.
  • Philips (NYSE: PHG) released its 2026 Future Health Index U.S. report:
    • 36% of healthcare professionals say AI has increased their capacity to see more patients
    • 49% reported time savings of at least 132 hours per year on average
  • U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner will join NYSE Live to discuss how his agency is empowering homebuilders and cutting regulatory burdens.

Opening Bell
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development celebrates National Homeownership Month

Closing Bell
Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) marks its 2026 Investor Day

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