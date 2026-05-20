NYSE Content Update: Lincoln International Valued at $2 Billion after $420 Million IPO

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on May 20th

Lincoln International priced shares at $20 each in its IPO Speed Speed Bread Financial celebrated its listing anniversary.

The S&P 500 is 2.2% from its record high leading into Wednesday's session before Nvidia reports earnings this afternoon.

Shares of investment bank Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) will debut for trade on the NYSE after its IPO.

Edelman Smithfield will host its 2026 investor outlook day today at the New York Stock Exchange.

Opening Bell

Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Timken (NYSE: TKR) celebrates its Investor Day and unveiling of its strategy and 2028 financial targets

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange