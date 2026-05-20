NYSE Content Update: Lincoln International Valued at $2 Billion after $420 Million IPO
News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
20 May, 2026, 20:55 CST
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on May 20th
- The S&P 500 is 2.2% from its record high leading into Wednesday's session before Nvidia reports earnings this afternoon.
- Shares of investment bank Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) will debut for trade on the NYSE after its IPO.
- Edelman Smithfield will host its 2026 investor outlook day today at the New York Stock Exchange.
Opening Bell
Lincoln International (NYSE: LCLN) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Timken (NYSE: TKR) celebrates its Investor Day and unveiling of its strategy and 2028 financial targets
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984307/NYSE_May_20_Market_Update.mp4
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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