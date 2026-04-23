NYSE Content Update: NYSE to Host 'Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy'

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 23rd

Advertising Hall of Fame Event to kick off in NYC Speed Speed Calix at the NYSE on April 22nd

Equities are down Thursday morning after the S&P 500's record close following an extension of the ceasefire in the Middle East and fresh earnings data.

Tesla, one of the biggest holdings on the Global X NYSE 100 ETF, beat analyst estimates on the bottom line in its Q1 earnings Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Horne, SVP of Commercial Partnerships for Greenlight, will join NYSE Live to preview today's "Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy" event at the NYSE.

The NYSE will be on site at the 75th annual Advertising Hall of Fame event at Cipriani Wall Street.

Opening Bell

L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) celebrates a landmark $1B investment from the Department of War

Closing Bell

Neuberger Berman celebrates its active ETF Platform anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange