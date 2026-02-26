NYSE Content Update: 'Patty' at Center of Burger King's New BK Assistant AI Solution

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Laura Diorio delivers the pre-market update on February 26th
- Stocks are little changed early Thursday after Nvidia reported earnings after the close on Wednesday, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.
- Burker King has unveiled its AI-powered BK assistant solution, which aims to deliver real-time, voice-enabled intelligence to restaurant teams.
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) CEO Kate Johsnon will join NYSE Live after she rings the Opening Bell to explain what the company's new phase of transformation looks like.
- Phinia (NYSE: PHIN) CEO Brady Erickson joins NYSE Live to deliver the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's Investor Day and how his company is providing solutions to various sectors.
Opening Bell
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) celebrates accelerating its evolution
Closing Bell
AerCap (NYSE: AER) celebrates its 50th anniversary
