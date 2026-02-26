NYSE Content Update: 'Patty' at Center of Burger King's New BK Assistant AI Solution

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

Lumen Celebrates Recent Transformation at NYSE Speed Speed Bristol-Myers Squibb Rang Wednesday's Closing Bell

Stocks are little changed early Thursday after Nvidia reported earnings after the close on Wednesday, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Burger King has unveiled its AI-powered BK assistant solution, which aims to deliver real-time, voice-enabled intelligence to restaurant teams.

has unveiled its AI-powered BK assistant solution, which aims to deliver real-time, voice-enabled intelligence to restaurant teams. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) CEO Kate Johsnon will join NYSE Live after she rings the Opening Bell to explain what the company's new phase of transformation looks like.

Phinia (NYSE: PHIN) CEO Brady Erickson joins NYSE Live to deliver the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's Investor Day and how his company is providing solutions to various sectors.

Opening Bell

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) celebrates accelerating its evolution

Closing Bell

AerCap (NYSE: AER) celebrates its 50th anniversary

