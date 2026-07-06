NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 6th

Securitize shares jumped 4.4% in its NYSE debut. Speed Speed U.S. military celebrated America's 250th at NYSE.

President Trump will ring The Opening Bell from the Oval Office. Trump will be joined by Intercontinental Exchange Chairman + CEO Jeffrey Sprecher and NYSE President Lynn Martin. Trump Accounts, a new savings vehicle for children, officially debuted on July 4. Accounts can receive up to $5,000 annually from family members, friends, and adults.

Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo will join NYSE Live after the digital securities company scored a winning session in its first day of trade on the NYSE.

Scotts Miracle-Gro CEO Nate Baxter will join NYSE Live to discuss his company's involvement with America250. Baxter was appointed as Scotts' CEO and President in late June.

The Dow will look to eclipse 53,000 for the first time when the stock market opens for trade.

Opening Bell

President Donald Trump and the NYSE celebrate the launch of Trump Accounts from the Oval Office

Closing Bell

Securitize (NYSE: SECZ) celebrates its recent business combination and listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange