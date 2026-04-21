NYSE Content Update: UiPath Celebrates Five-Year Listing Anniversary at NYSE

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 21st

HSBC exec to discuss state of VC healthcare space. Speed Speed Cohen & Steers at the NYSE on April 20th.

The major averages are climbing Tuesday morning as investors react to the latest developments in Iran and fresh earnings.

and fresh earnings. UiPath (NYSE: PATH) CMO Michael Atalla will join NYSE Live to discuss his company's five-year anniversary as a listed company.

(NYSE: PATH) CMO Michael Atalla will join NYSE Live to discuss his company's five-year anniversary as a listed company. HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) Innovation Banking Managing Director Jonathan Norris will join NYSE Live to discuss the state of VC healthcare,

(NYSE: HSBC) Innovation Banking Managing Director Jonathan Norris will join NYSE Live to discuss the state of VC healthcare, Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) CEO Michael Stivala will join Taking Stock after market close as his company celebrates its 30th listing anniversary.

Opening Bell

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) celebrates the 5th anniversary of its IPO

Closing Bell

Suburban Propane (NYSE: SPH) celebrates the 30th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange