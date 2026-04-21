NYSE Content Update: UiPath Celebrates Five-Year Listing Anniversary at NYSE

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New York Stock Exchange

21 Apr, 2026, 20:55 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 21st

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HSBC exec to discuss state of VC healthcare space.
HSBC exec to discuss state of VC healthcare space.
Cohen & Steers at the NYSE on April 20th.
Cohen & Steers at the NYSE on April 20th.

  • The major averages are climbing Tuesday morning as investors react to the latest developments in Iran and fresh earnings.
  • UiPath (NYSE: PATH) CMO Michael Atalla will join NYSE Live to discuss his company's five-year anniversary as a listed company.
  • HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) Innovation Banking Managing Director Jonathan Norris will join NYSE Live to discuss the state of VC healthcare,
  • Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) CEO Michael Stivala will join Taking Stock after market close as his company celebrates its 30th listing anniversary.

Opening Bell
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) celebrates the 5th anniversary of its IPO

Closing Bell
Suburban Propane (NYSE: SPH) celebrates the 30th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961882/NYSE_Market_Update_April_21.mp4 

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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