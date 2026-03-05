NYSE Content Update: Vast Raises $500 Million to Boost its Haven Space Stations

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 5th

Today on NYSE Live, experts weigh in on oil prices
Skate with the Greats joined NYSE on March 4, 2026
  • Equities are trading choppily Thursday morning as the Iran conflict enters its sixth day, with investors reducing risk exposure and oil prices climbing on renewed energy‑market disruptions.
  • RSM U.S. Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas and AAA Spokesperson Aixa Diaz will join NYSE Live this morning to speak to the impact of rising oil prices.
  • Next-Gen space station developer Vast has raised $500 million in fresh funding to accelerate production of its Haven space stations.
  • The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation will ring the Closing Bell to recognize distinguished acts of military valor.

Opening Bell
Pentair (NYSE: PNR) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
The NYSE welcomes the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

Learn more about Vast's recent funding: https://www.vastspace.com/updates/vast-secures-500m-in-funding-to-accelerate-production-of-haven-space-stations 

NYSE Content Update: Alysa Liu Rings NYSE Bell After Winning Two Gold Medals

NYSE Content Update: Sunbelt Rentals Marks NYSE Listing with Opening Bell

