NYSE: CWH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Encourages Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Camping World shares during the period from April 29, 2025 through February 24, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Camping World securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 11, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Based in Lincolnshire, Illinois, Camping World is a retailer of recreational vehicles and related products and services.

According to the Complaint, Camping World misled investors by (i) overstating its ability to surgically manage inventory to optimize profits using data analytics and (ii) overstating the level of consumer retail demand it was experiencing and expected to experience. The suit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that it would need to implement strict corrective inventory management objectives that would negatively impact gross profit and margins, and that inadequate systems and processes prevented it from providing accurate disclosures regarding its balance sheet health and its ability to manage SG&A expenses.

The lawsuit claims that the true details concerning the Company's operational and financial challenges were revealed on October 28, 2025, when Camping World released its third quarter 2025 financial results reporting declining new vehicle revenue, lower average selling prices, and decreased gross margins.

In reaction to this news, shares fell $4.17, or 24.8%, to close at $12.65 per share on October 29, 2025. The stock declined further on February 25, 2026, falling $1.79, or 16.5%, to close at $9.06 per share after the Company reported a net loss of $109.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, declining gross profit and margins, and announced it would pause its quarterly cash dividend.

If you are a Camping World investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague