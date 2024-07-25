NYSE: DPZ Investigation Notice: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) ("Domino's").

On July 18, 2024, Domino's issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. In the release, Domino's disclosed that the company "expects it will fall 175 to 275 stores below its 2024 goal of 925+ net stores in international primarily as a result of challenges in both openings and closures being faced by Domino's Pizza Enterprises ('DPE'), one of its master franchisees." As a result, Domino's disclosed that "[t]he Company is temporarily suspending its guidance metric of 1,100+ global net stores until the full effect of DPE's store opens and closures on international net store growth are known."

On this news, Domino's stock price fell $64.23 per share, or 13.57%, to close at $409.04 per share on July 18, 2024.

If you are a Domino's investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected]. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/dominos-pizza-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=dpz&mktm=r

