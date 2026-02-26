NYSE: KD INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) Investors of an April 13, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) ("Kyndryl" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Kyndryl securities during the period from August 7, 2024 through February 9, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Kyndryl securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 13, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Kyndryl, headquartered in New York, New York, is a provider of IT infrastructure services to enterprise customers worldwide.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kyndryl's financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated; (2) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; (3) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

According to the suit, when the true details about the Company entered the market on February 9, 2026 – including the existence of material weaknesses in internal controls and an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into Kyndryl's cash management practices and disclosures – shares fell 55% and investors suffered heavy losses.



