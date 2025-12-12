NYSE: KLAR Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) ("Klarna").

Klarna provides payment, advertising, and digital retail banking solutions to consumers and merchants. On or around September 10, 2025, Klarna conducted its IPO at $40.00 per share. On November 18, 2025, Klarna issued its third quarter 2025 financial results, the company's first earnings report as a public company following their September IPO. Klarna reported disappointing results, including a surprising staggering increase in the company's provision for credit losses, which is potentially at odds with Klarna's prior assurances regarding its lending risk metrics in its IPO documents.

On this news, Klarna's stock price declined by $3.25 per share, or approximately 9.3%, from a close of $34.88 per share on November 17, 2025, to close at $31.63 on November 18, 2025. Since its IPO price of $40.00 per share in September 2025, Klarna's stock has seen a significant decline, falling over 23% by December 4, 2025.

If you are a Klarna investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected]. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/klarna-group-plc-investigation?utm_source=PR_Newswire&mktm=PR.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP