NYSERDA Taps Service 1st Financial to Deliver Home Comfort-as-a-Service

BETHESDA, Md., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service 1st Financial, LLC ("Service 1st" or the "Company"), a leading financial technology, innovation, and training company serving the residential home services contracting industry, announced today that NYSERDA, a public benefit corporation that promotes energy efficiency through innovative programs that combat climate change, is providing a loan loss reserve to support the Company's Home Comfort-as-a-Service offering for New York residents.

Through our network of Premier Program® authorized contractors, homeowners can now rely on the Premier Program to cover all their heating, cooling, plumbing, and indoor air quality needs, including the latest energy-efficient equipment, annual maintenance, no-charge service, repairs, and complete peace of mind.

The financial support will deliver New Yorkers unique access to Service 1st's Premier Program®, a worry-free service for homeowners to replace and upgrade their HVAC and plumbing systems. With no large upfront investment and a predictable low monthly payment, the Premier Program provides homeowners the latest energy-efficient equipment, protection against emergency repairs and breakdowns, air filter and UV bulb replacements, and annual preventative maintenance that ensures systems operate at peak efficiencies throughout their useful lives.

The loan loss reserve will facilitate lower cost enrollment options and broader consumer access to the Premier Program, including for disadvantaged communities throughout the state. "Service 1st is committed to driving energy efficiency in the home comfort space through innovation. NYSERDA's financial support is an example of how the public and private sectors can work together collaboratively to drive maximum climate impact at the residential level. In partnership with leading residential contractors throughout the state, we look forward to providing New York residents with an improved home comfort experience," said Tom Towe, Vice President, Marketing & Business Development at Service 1st.

By embracing the Premier Program, contractors can improve customer satisfaction via higher efficiency products, increase customer loyalty, and achieve stronger, more stable financial performance, while differentiating themselves in the marketplace and contributing to a more sustainable future for everyone.

For additional information, visit: https://www.worryfreehomecomfort.com/ and https://www.nyserda.ny.gov/Residents-and-Homeowners.

