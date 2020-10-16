NYSIR Hires Charles Chafee as New Assistant Executive Director

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal (NYSIR) announced today the hiring of Charles "Chuck" Chafee as Assistant Executive Director. Chafee, whose first day on the job will be Oct. 26, replaces outgoing Assistant Executive Director Thomas Austin, who is retiring after eight years with NYSIR.

A longtime school administrator and former chair of the Rural School Association of New York, Chafee was most recently superintendent of the Waterville Central School District. He brings to NYSIR more than 40 years of combined private and public-sector experience across New York state.

"We are very happy to have Chuck on board," said Bob Lulley, NYSIR executive director. "His experience as a superintendent and his familiarity with the New York school system will be invaluable as we continue to grow and provide our members with world-class coverage, innovative risk management programs and unmatched customer service."

"I am excited to join the NYSIR team and to put my years of experience to work introducing all that NYSIR has to offer to school administrators across New York," said Chafee. "NYSIR has a strong reputation as a school-owned-and-managed organization that understands the needs of New York's public-school districts and BOCES, and I'm proud to be a part of the team."

One of Chafee's main roles will be to serve as the liaison with NYSIR's partners. Additional responsibilities Chafee will take on include managing events and sponsorships, serving as communications team leader, managing the production of publications, ads and promotions, expanding the level of services provided to NYSIR subscriber districts and BOCES, and growing NYSIR's membership across the state.

Chafee's previous experience includes time as the superintendent of the Stockbridge Valley Central School District, Secondary Principal at the Madison Central School and AuSable Valley Central School districts, and business education instructor and athletic director at the Mt. Markham Central School District. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science from SUNY Geneseo, received his Master's in Business Economics from

SUNY Oneonta, his Certificate of Advanced Study from SUNY Cortland and completed the Superintendent Development Program at SUNY Oswego.

About NYSIR



For more than 30 years NYSIR has been serving member-owners as the largest writer of property/casualty insurance for New York's public schools. Formed in response to the school insurance crisis of the 1980s, NYSIR set out to combat the hefty price increases and coverage restrictions that plagued New York state schools and BOCES at the time. Over the past three decades, NYSIR has grown by delivering on its commitment to cover educational activities of its subscriber districts and allow schools the opportunity to decide coverage issues on program content and merit rather than by insurance availability and mandates. More information is available at nysir.org.

