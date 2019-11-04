NYSIR Professional Development Scholarships Awarded to School Facilities Employees

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal (NYSIR) has announced that school facilities employees from five districts across the state were awarded scholarships to help fund their attendance at a recent New York State School Facilities Association (NYSSFA) conference.

The grants were awarded to Timothy Denmark, director of facilities at Trumansburg Central District (CSD) in Tompkins County; Marc Elefante, director of facilities III at New Hartford CSD in Oneida County; Joseph Mascarenhas, assistant director of facilities and operations at Arlington CSD in Dutchess County; John Moran, districtwide head custodian at Northport-East Northport Union Free School District (UFSD) in Suffolk County; and Danny Castellano, head custodian at Sayville UFSD, also in Suffolk County.

Robert W. Lulley, Jr., executive director of NYSIR, cited the reciprocal's "Ongoing commitment to partnering with New York education-related associations and their members to provide professional development opportunities for continuing education, training and a valuable exchange of ideas among peers."

The conference was held earlier this year in Saratoga Springs.

NYSIR is a nonprofit reciprocal insurer of more than 350 school districts and BOCES across New York State. It is owned, operated and governed by districts that belong to the reciprocal, which provides its members with comprehensive, cost-effective property and liability insurance, as well as in-depth risk management programs. This year, NYSIR celebrates its 30th anniversary.

