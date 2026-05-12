Nyssa Launches the Cramp Stamp™: Heat Relief You Can Wear. Period.

Air-activated heat patch offers up to 8 hours of discreet relief

RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for National Menstrual Health Awareness Month, Nyssa, a pioneer in women's recovery and comfort care, has launched the Cramp Stamp, your period's new nemesis. Cramp Stamp™ is a sleek, discreet heat patch designed to deliver long-lasting relief you can wear.

Cramp Stamp™ by Nyssa - air-activated heat patches for period and endometriosis pain relief, available at nyssacare.com and Amazon.

Air-activated and ready in minutes, Cramp Stamp delivers up to eight hours of consistent heat therapy delivering reliable relief when and where cramps strike. The patch adheres easily to the outside of underwear and can be worn comfortably under clothing from jeans and joggers to leggings and tights. No cords, no charging, no bulk. Just peel, place, and go.

Period pain is a clinically recognized, disruptive condition. In the United States, 15% of adolescent girls report severe dysmenorrhea, with absenteeism estimates ranging from 20–30%, making it a leading cause of recurrent short-term school absences. Additionally, more than 60% of individuals diagnosed with endometriosis report chronic pelvic pain that significantly disrupts daily functioning.

"Heat therapy is widely recommended as a first-line option for managing menstrual cramps, and for my patients, many of whom are young women navigating school, sports, and daily life, having something this discreet and portable can be a genuine game changer," said Dr. Cynthia Pegler, MD, a sought-after Adolescent Medicine specialist, voluntary clinical faculty member at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell, and medical consultant to the School of American Ballet.

Cramp Stamp is available in three- or five-pack formats and features uniquely contoured, air-activated heat patches designed to deliver hours of consistent relief from period and endometriosis pain. Sleek enough to slip into your purse alongside your daily must-haves like phone, keys, lip balm, and pimple patches, Cramp Stamp is designed so you don't have to rearrange your life around your cycle.

Cramp Stamp™ is available now at nyssacare.com and on Amazon.

KEY DETAILS

Product: Cramp Stamp™ by Nyssa

Mechanism: Air-activated heat therapy, no cords, no charging

Duration: Up to 8 hours of continuous heat per patch

Application: Adheres to the outside of underwear; wearable under all clothing types

Indicated Uses: Menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhea), endometriosis-related pelvic pain

Formats Available: 3-count; 5-count

Availability: Nyssacare.com and Amazon

ABOUT NYSSA

Nyssa (nyssacare.com) is a women's recovery and comfort care brand headquartered in New York, NY. Nyssa develops clinically informed products designed to help women thrive during physically demanding life stages, including menstruation, postpartum recovery, and pelvic floor rehabilitation. The company's product line includes wearable comfort devices and recovery aids made for everyday use.

SOURCES

Period pain/absenteeism statistic: Ferries-Rowe EA, Corey E, Archer JS. "Dysmenorrhea: Epidemiology, Causes and Current State of the Art for Treatment." Clinical and Experimental Obstetrics & Gynecology. 2023. https://www.imrpress.com/journal/CEOG/50/12/10.31083/j.ceog5012274

Endometriosis/chronic pelvic pain statistic: Morotti M, et al. "Pain in Endometriosis." Frontiers in Pharmacology. 2021. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7573391/

MEDIA CONTACT

Ilya Welfeld

917-848-2083

[email protected]

nyssacare.com