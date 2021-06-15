Nytro.ai Announces Mike Stone as Chief Executive Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nytro.ai, the leading Pitch Intelligence platform for experiential onboarding and sales readiness, today announced the appointment of Mike Stone as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Stone was most recently at Google for the past six years leading content and product partnerships across various teams including YouTube, Google Play, and Nest. Prior to Google, he served in leadership roles at Paycom, Warner Bros., and The Boston Consulting Group. He will leverage his cumulative experience in SaaS partnerships, sales, strategy, operations, as well as corporate and business development to lead Nytro.ai into the next stage of growth and scale operations.

"Mike Stone brings a level of expertise and experience complementary to the founding team that will accelerate the growth of Nytro.ai," said Gunjan Sinha - Executive Chairman of Nytro.ai. "Mike is an accomplished executive, a brilliant technologist and is a fantastic leader - we are excited to have him lead the Nytro.ai team and mission as CEO."

"I am thrilled and honored to serve as CEO of Nytro.ai," said Mike. "It's a very exciting time for Nytro.ai. The team has done a phenomenal job of building an incredibly powerful and innovative platform providing solutions to critical problems faced by sales and broader customer-facing teams. I look forward to leading the company to its fullest potential while staying laser focused on helping our customers reach and exceed their goals."

According to a recent Gartner report, an overwhelming 93% of sales reps experience significant challenges with virtual selling and only 23% believing they are equally effective selling virtually and physically.

Nytro.ai is addressing these challenges head on by enabling sales and other customer-facing reps to practice and perfect their pitch, demo, or other presentation through real world experiential exercises. The platform uses AI to score and rank pitch submissions across a number of important dimensions, providing valuable, unbiased feedback. This scales the impact of rep managers who utilize Nytro.ai's unique pitch and topic specific insights into which reps are ready to engage with prospects and which need targeted training or coaching. This Pitch Intelligence is becoming an essential tool for sales and customer-facing teams within companies of all sizes to onboard and continually prepare reps at scale.

Nytro.ai recently won a 2021 Stevie Gold Award recognizing the company as the best new version platform within the Sales Onboarding & Readiness market category.

About Nytro.ai

Nytro.ai is the leading Pitch Intelligence platform for sales onboarding and readiness. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Nytro.ai can analyze customer-facing rep pitches and demos at scale, providing instant visibility into rep performance and actionable insights that accelerate onboarding, improve readiness and increase sales velocity. Fortune 100 companies along with Global 1000 companies are benefiting from Nytro.ai's modern and intuitive platform to enable customer-facing reps and their managers with the sales readiness and pitching confidence needed in the new age of remote selling. For more information, please visit Nytro.ai.

